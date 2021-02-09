Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

