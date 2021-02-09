Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $121.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

