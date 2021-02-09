Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $8.86 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

