Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

