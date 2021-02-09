Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.