Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $78.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

