Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

