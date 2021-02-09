Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,574,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.