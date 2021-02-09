Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

