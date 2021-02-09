Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

