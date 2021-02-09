Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,039 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

