Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.