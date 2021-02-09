Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

