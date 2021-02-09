Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in V.F. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -628.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

