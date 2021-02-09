Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $399.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $407.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

