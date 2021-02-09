FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

FirstService has increased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.86. 207,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

