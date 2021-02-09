First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.18. 11,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 22,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

