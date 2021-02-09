First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.47% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

