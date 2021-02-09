First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

