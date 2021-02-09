First Trust Advisors LP Sells 57,839 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

