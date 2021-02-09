First Trust Advisors LP Sells 46,534 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $66,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

