First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $68,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $139.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.