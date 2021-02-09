First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 463,798 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 463,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $74,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 703,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 495,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

