First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Humana worth $81,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.07. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.