First Trust Advisors LP Has $72.73 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 186.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 199,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $72,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

