First Trust Advisors LP Buys 77,794 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.44% of Alkermes worth $77,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.