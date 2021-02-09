First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9,309.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

