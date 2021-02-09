First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (FM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.70 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.69.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

