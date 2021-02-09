First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,648,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 1,339,912 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

