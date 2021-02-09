Firo One Day Volume Reaches $3.73 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00010581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.85 or 0.03758028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00358824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.55 or 0.01047433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00422006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00358419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00208018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,520,241 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

