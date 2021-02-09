FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

FEYE stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 189.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.