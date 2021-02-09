Financial Comparison: (NWXJ) (OTCMKTS:NWXJ) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and (NWXJ) (OTCMKTS:NWXJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and (NWXJ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.22 -$31.08 million $1.54 25.03 (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(NWXJ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avnet and (NWXJ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29 (NWXJ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.29%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than (NWXJ).

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and (NWXJ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of (NWXJ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avnet beats (NWXJ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About (NWXJ)

Astrex, Inc. is a value-added distributor of electronic components used to connect, control, regulate or store electricity in equipment. The principal products assembled and sold by Astrex are connectors. Connectors link a wire or group of wires to another wire or group of wires. Other products sold include relays, switches, and LEDs.

