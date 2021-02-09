Financial Comparison: EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVCI Career Colleges and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A RISE Education Cayman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $219.69 million 1.47 $21.27 million $0.53 10.79

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -7.83% -8.87% -1.73%

Risk and Volatility

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 4, indicating that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats RISE Education Cayman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a network of 472 learning centers comprising 89 self-owned centers and 383 franchised learning centers. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

