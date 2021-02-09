Financial Comparison: Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) & Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and Electronic Sensor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $780.60 million 1.18 $15.50 million $1.30 18.12 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Varex Imaging and Electronic Sensor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 2 2 0 2.50 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes). This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, CT, cardiac, surgery, dental, computer-aided detection, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, and high voltage connectors for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing and examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company is based in Newbury Park, California.

