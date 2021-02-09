Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.