Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Price Up 5%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 102,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 86,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.