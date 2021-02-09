FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.00. 14,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

