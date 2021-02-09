Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

