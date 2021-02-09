Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Fanhua worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

FANH opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,620.38 and a beta of 0.82. Fanhua Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.26.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

