FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $392.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $369.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.87. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,086. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

