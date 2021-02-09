Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post sales of $468.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $472.36 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

FN traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $88.38. 2,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,273. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

