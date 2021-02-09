Exxon Mobil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 962,053 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 66,211 call options.
Shares of XOM opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
