Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

