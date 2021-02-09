Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

