Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,988. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exicure by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Exicure by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

