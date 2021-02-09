Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 1%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 264,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 148,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The stock has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

