Evoke Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,684% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,152. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

