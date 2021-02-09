Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Reduced by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 310,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

