Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

EVRG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

