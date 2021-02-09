Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Shares of RE stock traded up $9.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

